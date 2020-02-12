Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sprints towards $300 after smashing past $240

- Ethereum price renews the uptrend as bulls get more confident in the recovery momentum.
- Overbought conditions could to a reversal in the near term especially of the resistance at $250 is not broken.
Ethereum is making progress following the impressive performance by the bulls in the last 24 hours. The buyers did not panic when Ethereum dived from levels above $230 to those slightly under the key support at $220. Instead, they sort for balance, increased their entries, hence pushing the price above the first hurdle at $225.
More upside action has seen Ether jump above $230, extend the bullish performance past $240. ETH/USD has a market value of $245 following a 3.12% growth on the day. From the opening value of $237 on Wednesday, the price has hit an intraday high at $248.19, finally testing the resistance at $250.
Ethereum 2.0 nears launch
A long-read published by Trenton Van Epps, community manager of the Whiteblock Web3 platform, in partnership with Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 team chief Danny Ryan tries to clear the misconceptions surrounding Ethereum 2.0. Epps categorically said that Ethereum 2.0 will launch in 2020 as planned dismissing rumors that it is unlikely to hit the market this year. He added that, the protocol is predicted to roll out around mid-2020. This is because multi-client testnets are currently in the stress-test phase by other independent development units.
Ethereum price update
Ethereum is trading above a seven-months descending channel. The breakout from the channel resistance has sustained the momentum in spite of the up and downs. However, pullbacks are always associated with bullish markets.
The bulls have control at the moment even as the RSI digs higher in to the overbought region. ETH is relatively overbought; therefore, traders should be alert in case of a reversal. If a correction does occur, support is expected at $240, $230 and $220.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach
NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.
ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh
Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250.
XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.