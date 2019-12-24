- ETH/USD fell from $132.50 to $128 this Monday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had four consecutive green sessions.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is on course of charting two consecutive bearish days. The price fell from $132.50 to $128 this Monday and has fallen further to $127.80. In the process, Ethereum dropped below the triangle formation. The bulls must overcome resistance at the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 36.36, next to the oversold zone. This could potentially mean that ETH/USD will go down further, before facing a possible bullish correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
