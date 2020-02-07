- Ethereum has moved with some velocity but has paused on Friday at 225.00.
- If the price does move back then 200.00 looks like a good level for some support.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
Ethereum has been very bullish over the last week rising over 17%.
Now the price has been halted at 225.00 where it met resistance on 19th September and support on 9th July 2019.
If the price does retrace 200.00 looks like a decent level to find some support.
Interestingly, the volume indicator at the bottom shows that the market is behind the move higher.
If the price moves beyond the 225.00 point then the 50% Fibonacci level confluences with the resistance level at 240.00.
This is the main level to keep an eye on if the price moves higher.
Additional Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|220.5
|Today Daily Change
|7.64
|Today Daily Change %
|3.59
|Today daily open
|212.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|177.37
|Daily SMA50
|153.79
|Daily SMA100
|158.8
|Daily SMA200
|175.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|216.21
|Previous Daily Low
|201.17
|Previous Weekly High
|186.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.22
|Previous Monthly High
|186.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|125.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|210.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|206.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|203.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|195.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|188.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|218.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|225.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|234.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
