Ethereum has moved with some velocity but has paused on Friday at 225.00.

If the price does move back then 200.00 looks like a good level for some support.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum has been very bullish over the last week rising over 17%.

Now the price has been halted at 225.00 where it met resistance on 19th September and support on 9th July 2019.

If the price does retrace 200.00 looks like a decent level to find some support.

Interestingly, the volume indicator at the bottom shows that the market is behind the move higher.

If the price moves beyond the 225.00 point then the 50% Fibonacci level confluences with the resistance level at 240.00.

This is the main level to keep an eye on if the price moves higher.

Additional Levels