- ETH/USD is range-bound amid growing market uncertainty.
- The critical resistance areas are created bu $220.00 and $222.00.
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $213.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The coin has retreated from the intraday high of $215.53, but further downside seems to be limited so far. Ethereum’s daily trading volume has exceeded $12 billion, while its total market value reached $23.6 billion.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD hit the recent low at $191.57 on May 11 and has been climbing higher ever since. The initial support is created by the middle line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band at $210.00. It is followed by $206.50 (the upside-looking trend line that goes from the above-said low). A sustainable move below this area will darken the short-term technical picture and allow for an extended move towards $202.00 (a combination of 4-hour SMA50 and SMA100) and $200.00.
On the upside, the Asian high ($215.53) creates the initial resistance that separates the price from the stronger psychological barrier of $220.00 reinforced by the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band.
A flat RSI on the intraday chart signals that the market is gripped by uncertainty and the price may spend some time in a tight range.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On a daily chart, ETH/USD has created two doji candles, which support the range-bound scenario. The upper line of the Bollinger Band at $222.50 may limit the recovery and serve as a upper boundary of the consolidation range. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $227.36, which is the highest level since April 30.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
