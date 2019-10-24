  • The MACD indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.
  • The four-hour chart’s RSI indicator has crept out of the oversold zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

The ETH/USD daily chart is trending in a downward channel formation and is floating below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200) curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The four-hour chart dipped below the 20-day Bollinger band before it managed to trend horizontally and re-enter it. The Bollinger jaw width has increased, which shows rising market volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator had dipped into the oversold zone but is now trending around at its edge.

ETH/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly ETH/USD chart has found strong resistance at the $162.70 level, following which it fell down. The Elliott Oscillator has had 11 straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 160.97
Today Daily Change -1.65
Today Daily Change % -1.01
Today daily open 162.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 177.51
Daily SMA50 182.7
Daily SMA100 194.84
Daily SMA200 212.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 171.68
Previous Daily Low 153.28
Previous Weekly High 188.68
Previous Weekly Low 168.35
Previous Monthly High 224.69
Previous Monthly Low 152.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 160.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 164.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 144.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 134.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 171.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 180.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 190.17

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

