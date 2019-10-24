The MACD indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.

The four-hour chart’s RSI indicator has crept out of the oversold zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

The ETH/USD daily chart is trending in a downward channel formation and is floating below the 20-day, 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200) curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart dipped below the 20-day Bollinger band before it managed to trend horizontally and re-enter it. The Bollinger jaw width has increased, which shows rising market volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator had dipped into the oversold zone but is now trending around at its edge.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD chart has found strong resistance at the $162.70 level, following which it fell down. The Elliott Oscillator has had 11 straight bullish sessions.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 160.97 Today Daily Change -1.65 Today Daily Change % -1.01 Today daily open 162.62 Trends Daily SMA20 177.51 Daily SMA50 182.7 Daily SMA100 194.84 Daily SMA200 212.71 Levels Previous Daily High 171.68 Previous Daily Low 153.28 Previous Weekly High 188.68 Previous Weekly Low 168.35 Previous Monthly High 224.69 Previous Monthly Low 152.51 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 160.31 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 164.65 Daily Pivot Point S1 153.37 Daily Pivot Point S2 144.13 Daily Pivot Point S3 134.98 Daily Pivot Point R1 171.77 Daily Pivot Point R2 180.93 Daily Pivot Point R3 190.17



