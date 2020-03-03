Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fails to stay above $230.00, pressured by delisting of ETH pairs on Bitfinex

- ETH/USD is losing ground after a short-lived move above $230.00.
- Bitfinex announced the decision to delist 27 tokens to ETH due to low liquidity.
ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $226.00 and recovered to $233.00. By the time of writing, ETH/USD settled at $228.0. ETH, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion, has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitfinex scraps ETH-based trading pairs
A Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced the decision to remove several trading pairs. The company cited low liquidity as the main reason behind the decision and emphasized that delisting helped to improve overall liquidity conditions on Bitfinex.
The removal of these trading pairs is a common measure that serves to consolidate and improve liquidity on Bitfinex, leading to a more streamlined and optimized trading experience for our users.
The platform removes 27 tokens to Ethereum, including the coin of a rival exchange OKEX (OKB/ETH), and 16 tokens to Bitcoin.
The team reminds the users to cancel open orders with the delisted pairs before March 6, otherwise, they will be canceled by the system.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
The nearest strong resistance above $230.00 is created by a combination of SMA200 1-hour, SMA2- 4-hour and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band located on the approach to $234.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on a stronger barrier of $240.00 and SMA100 4-hour at $249.00, which separates us from psychological $250.00.
On the downside, the coin needs to return above $230.00 to ensure further recovery in the short-term time frame. If this support is cleared, the sell-off may be extended towards $225.00 (the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band) and $220.00.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is an investment of choice for millennials during coronavirus pandemic
BTC/USD is hovering around $8,800, down from Monday's low registered at $8,974. The first digital asset came close to the critical resistance of $9,000 but reversed back inside the range.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls fail to reclaim $0.2400; consolidation ahead
Ripple's XRP peaked above $0.2400 on Monday only to drop back to $0.235 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, the third-largest digital asset is still about 1.5% higher from this time on Monday.
ETH/USD fails to stay above $230.00, pressured by delisting of ETH pairs on Bitfinex
ETH/USD hit the intraday low at $226.00 and recovered to $233.00. By the time of writing, ETH/USD settled at $228.0. ETH, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion, has gained over 3% in the recent 24 hours amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD may be vulnerable to short-term losses
Litecoin (LTC), the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.9 billion, has gained 3.7% in recent 24 hours. The coin topped at $62.38 on Monday and retreated to $60.70 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.