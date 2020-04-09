Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at the SMA 200

- ETH/USD went up from $164.70 to $173.31 this Wednesday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had 24 straight green sessions going up from -98.73 to 21.35.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation as it dropped from $173.31 to $171.75 in the early hours of Thursday. The price encountered resistance at the SMA 200 and fell down. If the bulls were to regain control, they have three obvious goals - take the price up to $173.50 and break above the SMA 200, go above $176.50 to break above the SMA 50. Finally, they need to take the price above the $185.45 level to go past the red Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator has had 24 straight green sessions, going up from -98.73 to 21.35 in the process.
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|171.74
|Today Daily Change
|-1.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|173.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.41
|Daily SMA50
|178.39
|Daily SMA100
|180.97
|Daily SMA200
|173.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|174.65
|Previous Daily Low
|163.67
|Previous Weekly High
|150.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.94
|Previous Monthly High
|252.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|170.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|166.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|177.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|188.41
