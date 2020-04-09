Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at the SMA 200

  • ETH/USD went up from $164.70 to $173.31 this Wednesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had 24 straight green sessions going up from -98.73 to 21.35. 

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD is currently consolidating in a flag formation as it dropped from $173.31 to $171.75 in the early hours of Thursday. The price encountered resistance at the SMA 200 and fell down. If the bulls were to regain control, they have three obvious goals - take the price up to $173.50 and break above the SMA 200, go above $176.50 to break above the SMA 50. Finally, they need to take the price above the $185.45 level to go past the red Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator has had 24 straight green sessions, going up from -98.73 to 21.35 in the process.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 171.74
Today Daily Change -1.57
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 173.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140.41
Daily SMA50 178.39
Daily SMA100 180.97
Daily SMA200 173.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 174.65
Previous Daily Low 163.67
Previous Weekly High 150.33
Previous Weekly Low 123.94
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 170.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 167.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 166.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 159.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 155.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 177.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 181.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 188.41

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

