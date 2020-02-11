Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD digs into the bearish zone under $220 support

Ethereum price faces key resistance at $220 ahead of the main seller congestion zone between $300 and $320.

The bulls remain relatively in control over the price despite the retreat from the recent high at $231.

Spot rate: $218

Relative change: -4.2

Percentage change: -191%

Trend: Strongly bearish

Volatility: High

ETH/USD weekly chart

The break above the main trendline resistance still possesses the potential to face the medium-term resistance at $220 - $240. However, to be on the safe side, buyers should pull up and sit above the $220 support area.

ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum’s retreat is likely to continue gaining momentum with the next target set at $200 especially if the RSI dips under the overbought region. Higher movements above $220 will encounter more resistance in the range between $230 and $240.