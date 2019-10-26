Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD currently negotiating with SMA 50 to re-enter $190 zone

The MACD indicator has had a bullish session after nine straight bearish sessions.

ETH/USD went up from $160.90 to $181.80 this Friday.

ETH/USD buyers have retained control of the market in the early hours of Saturday. This Friday has been a resounding victory for the bulls as Ethereum’s price jumped up from $160.90 to $181.80, breaking above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) in the process. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD was trending in a narrow range between $159.72 to $163.25 before it spiked up to $181.70. After meeting intraday resistance at $181.75, before it bounced down and then came back strongly to go up to 183.85. Currently, the price needs to break above the resistance provided by the SMA 50 curve.

ETH/USD daily chart

The 20-day Bollinger band has widened, indicating increasing market volatility. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator has had a bullish session following nine straight red sessions. The Elliott Oscillator has had two buyer heavy sessions after three consecutive bearish sessions.

