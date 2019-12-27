Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level

Following three straight bearish days, the ETH/USD bulls managed to gain an advantage this Thursday and have remained so this Friday. After bouncing off the $125 support level, ETH/USD is currently hovering around $126 and has crept above the resistance provided by the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates a reversal of bearish momentum . The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 36.55, next to the oversold zone, indicating that the price may fall a bit more before it goes back up.

