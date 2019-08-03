Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD continues to consolidate in a flag formation

- ETH/USD is currently priced at $217.25 in the early hours of Saturday.
- The price is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD currently consolidating in a flag formation for the last three days. ETH/USD is priced at $217.25 at the time of writing. The hourly price chart shows that the price first went up to $217.50, where it met resistance and then fell to $215.85. The bulls then re-entered the fray and took the price up to $217.25.
ETH/USD daily chart
The daily price is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve acts as immediate market resistance. The bulls will want to overcome resistance at SMA 20 and $222. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows five straight bullish sessions. The Elliot oscillator has had 15 bullish sessions out of the last 16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD bulls defiantly push towards $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stays in the green as week’s trading grinds to a halt. After opening the week amid negative volatility, Bitcoin buyers focused on higher levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD bulls fight to hold onto the intraday gains
Monero is in the green amid a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market is making a correction after formidable gains on Friday during the Asian hours. Like Bitcoin which soared above $10,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.