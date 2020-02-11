Ethereum trades flat on Tuesday after moving into a consolidation pattern.

The chart is still in an uptrend but a break of 218.10 would change things.

ETH/USD 1-Hour Chart

Ethereum has been bullish for a while now but since the price hit 230.90 the price has retraced somewhat.

Now the price has pulled back and consolidated we can see a triangle formation.

The low of 218.17 is now the consolidation low to keep an eye on.

If that level breaks it could indicate a deeper pullback is to come.

On the topside, 225.00 is the wave high that needs to be taken out for the bulls to get excited.

Additional Levels