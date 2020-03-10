Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation after bouncing off the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band

- ETH/USD bears took control of the market this Tuesday following a bullish Monday.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had four consecutive red sessions, where it dropped from -8 to -23.285.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bears took control of the market this Tuesday taking the price down from $203.27 to $201.56. Two days back, ETH/USD crashed from $238 to $199.75, bounced up from the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price is currently trending in a downward channel formation and below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The MACD indicates sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had four consecutive red sessions, where it dropped from -8 to -23.285. The RSI indicator is trending horizontally around 39.54 as the price consolidates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
