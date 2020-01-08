- Ethereum has started a technical correction, in line with the market.
- The critical support is created by $140.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.7 billion has stayed unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. ETH/USD is changing hands at $142.5 after a failed attempt to test $148.00 during early Asian hours. The coin is moving in sync with the market, which means thee price may enter the consolidation phase after a strong growth ETH/USD gained 8.8% in the recent seven days and 12.9% since the beginning of the year.
ETH/USD: technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD broke below SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour at 142.86. If this move is confirmed, the sell-off may be extended towards $141.40 ( the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $140.00 reinforced by SMA50 daily. Notably, strong support is seen on approach to $139.50 with SMA100 1-hour. If ETH/USD moves below $135.00 guarded by SMA200 1-hour, the recent upside trend will be negated.
On the upside, the initial resistance awaits us on approach $145.00. This barrier separates us from $146.60 ( the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and the ultimate $148.00. We will need to see a sustainable move above this handle for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $150.00. December high at $153.00 may slow down the upside momentum, though, once it is out of the way, the price may move to the previous recovery high at $158.00. Thee ultimate resistance is $160.00 (SMA100 daily).
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
