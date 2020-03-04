Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bounced up from $224 support line

ETH/USD price bounced up from the $224 support line to improve to $227.40 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a bearish Tuesday, where the price of the asset dropped from $232.30 to $224 in the early hours of Wednesday. ETH/USD is presently sandwiched between the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves, with the latter on the downside. The MACD indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum , while the Elliott Oscillator fell from 72 to -11.82 over the last 17 days . Finally, the RSI indicator is trending around the neutral zone as ETH/USD continues to hover in a narrow $15-range over the previous seven days.

