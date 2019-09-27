Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD below a critical prior acting support

Ethereum is moving within consolidation mode, holding minor gains of just some 0.20%.

ETH/USD below the psychological $200 mark remains vulnerable to further downside, as the price consolidates.

The Ethereum price on Friday is trading in marginally positive territory of some 0.20%, in the latter part of the session. ETH/USD lost much ground earlier in the week, after the bears forced the price through the psychological $200 price territory.

ETH/USD is trading within consolidation mode below a critical prior acting demand. The zone was seen running from $175 - 165 range, before the bears to break this. It is now largely capping upside in acting as a new supply area.

Vulnerabilities appear to be tilted to the downside, given the above noted. In terms of next major area of support, this can be seen down at $150, the price last traded here in April, when ETH/USD was enjoying a bull run.

ETH/USD daily chart