Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD a break of demand at $160-150 will be punishing

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.80% in the session on Friday. 
  • A demand zone can be seen at the range of $160-150, which is at risk of a breach. 
  • Next major daily support should be noted at $140, failure to hold then eyes on $120. 

 

ETH/USD daily chart

The price is running at three consecutive sessions in the red. A breach of the detailed $160-150, will op[en the door to $140 and then $120. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Selling has been harsh following a breakout of a 60-minute bearish flag pattern. 

 

Spot rate:                     161.48 

Relative change:          -0.80%

High:                             163.03

Low:                              155.21

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 161.24
Today Daily Change -1.29
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 162.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.26
Daily SMA50 142.9
Daily SMA100 157.92
Daily SMA200 181.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 167.75
Previous Daily Low 158.81
Previous Weekly High 174.22
Previous Weekly Low 141.78
Previous Monthly High 153.16
Previous Monthly Low 116.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 162.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 164.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 158.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 154.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 149.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 167.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 171.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 176.18

 

 

