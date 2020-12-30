Ethereum Price Analysis: 5-day EMA offers immediate support amid ETH uptrend towards 31-month high

- ETH/USD extends recovery moves from $688 to intraday high near $735.00.
- Overbought RSI suggests another pullback but immediate EMA, five-week-old rising trend line limits nearby downside.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond short-term supports keep buyers hopeful.
ETH/USD takes bids near $735.00 as crypto traders begin Wednesday’s session. The Ethereum pair dropped to $688 amid consolidation from a multi-month high before bouncing off 5-day SMA to regain the $700 level.
Although overbought RSI conditions challenge ETH/USD bulls, sustained trading beyond 5-day EMA and an upward sloping trend line from November keep suggesting the quote’s further upside.
In doing so, the monthly high of around $747 can offer an intermediate halt before directing ETH/USD buyers toward May 2018 top near $830. It should, however, be noted that the $800 round-figure may act as a buffer during the rise.
On the contrary, 5-day EMA and the aforementioned support line, respectively around $705 and $685 can have an extra filter of the $700 threshold to restrict the pair’s short-term declines.
If ETH/USD sellers retake controls past-$685, last Wednesday’s low near $550 will be on their radars.
ETH/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|731.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|731.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|626.09
|Daily SMA50
|572.99
|Daily SMA100
|475.82
|Daily SMA200
|399.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|739.66
|Previous Daily Low
|688
|Previous Weekly High
|661.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|551.45
|Previous Monthly High
|623.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|370.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|719.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|707.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|699.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|668.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|648.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|751.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|771.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|803.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
