Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: 5-day EMA offers immediate support amid ETH uptrend towards 31-month high

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD extends recovery moves from $688 to intraday high near $735.00.
  • Overbought RSI suggests another pullback but immediate EMA, five-week-old rising trend line limits nearby downside.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond short-term supports keep buyers hopeful.

ETH/USD takes bids near $735.00 as crypto traders begin Wednesday’s session. The Ethereum pair dropped to $688 amid consolidation from a multi-month high before bouncing off 5-day SMA to regain the $700 level.

Although overbought RSI conditions challenge ETH/USD bulls, sustained trading beyond 5-day EMA and an upward sloping trend line from November keep suggesting the quote’s further upside.

In doing so, the monthly high of around $747 can offer an intermediate halt before directing ETH/USD buyers toward May 2018 top near $830. It should, however, be noted that the $800 round-figure may act as a buffer during the rise.

On the contrary, 5-day EMA and the aforementioned support line, respectively around $705 and $685 can have an extra filter of the $700 threshold to restrict the pair’s short-term declines.

If ETH/USD sellers retake controls past-$685, last Wednesday’s low near $550 will be on their radars.

ETH/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 731.76
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 731.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 626.09
Daily SMA50 572.99
Daily SMA100 475.82
Daily SMA200 399.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 739.66
Previous Daily Low 688
Previous Weekly High 661.4
Previous Weekly Low 551.45
Previous Monthly High 623.22
Previous Monthly Low 370.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 719.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 707.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 699.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 668.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 648.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 751.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 771.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 803.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals

Bitcoin Cash price on the verge of a sell-off as indicator flashes various sell signals

BCH had a significant rally in the past week, outperforming several coins. The digital asset now seems poised for a pullback which should be considered healthy, but imminent. Various indicators suggest it will happen soon.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Ethereum price on the verge of a 25% breakout as selling pressure diminishes

Ethereum price on the verge of a 25% breakout as selling pressure diminishes

The interest in Ethereum seems to be stronger than ever as more users continue locking up their ETH coins inside the Eth2 deposit contract. The smart-contracts giant seems to be on the verge of a massive bullish move aiming for $1,000.

More Ethereum News

Band Protocol must defend this critical support level to avoid plummeting to $4

Band Protocol must defend this critical support level to avoid plummeting to $4

Band Protocol has been trading fairly sideways for the past two months despite the cryptocurrency market turning bullish. The digital asset now faces steep resistance ahead and bulls have to absolutely defend a critical support level to survive.

More Band Protocol news

Dash price could be hours away from a massive 50% breakout towards $160

Dash price could be hours away from a massive 50% breakout towards $160

Dash price continues trading sideways but seems to be on the verge of a breakout as the range tightens. The digital asset faces one last critical resistance level before a massive 50% breakout which could push Dash towards $160. 

More Dash news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location