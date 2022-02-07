On the daily chart, Ethereum has been running downward since December 1, resulting in a falling trendline. But buyers managed to penetrate the trendline last week to strengthen the possibility of a bullish reversal. Now, as they crossed Thursday's high, prices are pushing higher towards the 200-day moving average.

It should be noted that the market needs more upward force to overcome this obstacle. Momentum oscillators show the selling forces are fading but have not yet provided any evidence of buyers dominating the market. The RSI has pulled up from the oversold territory to the neutral zone, but the momentum oscillator is still hovering in the selling area below the 100-threshold. Negative MACD bars also confirm the waning negative bias by shrinking to zero.

Yet, buyers must overstep the $ 3128 barrier for the uptrend to continue. In that scenario, the price may enter a crucial resistance area between the 200-day and 50-day EMA, including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Prevailing bullish momentum over the 3235 hurdle might pave the way for the next target at 3505, which aligns with the 50% Fibonacci level. A possible uptrend would have its next resistance area in the range of $ 3822 to $4065.and 4065, respectively.

On the bearish side, if the sellers take back the market, the crypto price could retrace back to the trend line. This would match the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $ 2795. A sustained move below this level will draw sellers' attention to the next support area between $ 2,370 and $ 2,160 around the seven-month price floor.

Short-term overview

At the 4-hour timeframe, Ethereum is trading within an ascending channel. Having broken out of the range above $3061, aligning with the 200 EMA, it appears the upper edge of the channel around $3128 is limiting upward movement.

A short-term correction could bring the price down to $ 2954. When this barrier is overcome, the decline may continue along with the broken falling trend line at the lower edge of the channel.

Also, momentum oscillators suggest that buyers are likely taking a breather. The RSI is in the overbought zone, and the momentum is pointed down from the peak.

Meanwhile, the positive MACD bars flattened below the signal line.