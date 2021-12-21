Cryptocurrencies continued to lose ground ahead of Monday’s New York open with bitcoin dipping to lows near $45,500 as risk conditions deteriorated.
There was a tentative recovery after the US opened with an element of value buying after sustained declines, although overall sentiment remained cautious.
Bitcoin recovered to above $47,000 at the US close as risk conditions tended to dominate.
There were strong gains during the Asian session with Bitcoin peaking around $48,800 as wider risk appetite strengthened.
Ether dipped to lows near $3,750 below an initial recovery back above $3,800. Gains accelerated during the Asian session with Ether trading close to $4,000.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
