Cryptocurrencies continued to lose ground ahead of Monday’s New York open with bitcoin dipping to lows near $45,500 as risk conditions deteriorated.

There was a tentative recovery after the US opened with an element of value buying after sustained declines, although overall sentiment remained cautious.

Bitcoin recovered to above $47,000 at the US close as risk conditions tended to dominate.

There were strong gains during the Asian session with Bitcoin peaking around $48,800 as wider risk appetite strengthened.

Ether dipped to lows near $3,750 below an initial recovery back above $3,800. Gains accelerated during the Asian session with Ether trading close to $4,000.