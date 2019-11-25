The upcoming ice-age might have caused a sharp growth of commissions on the Ethereum network.
- The liquidation of leveraged positions by DeFi applications may be another reason for the abnormal commissions.
Abnormally high commissions were registered in certain blocks of the Ethereum network in the end of the previous week. Sometimes the cost exceeded $30, and even $40, according to the crypto news media outlet Bitcoinist.
In particular, the publication cites Coin Metrics researcher Nate Madry, who drew attention to the fact that when trying to send a transaction, the recommended fee was more than $ 40. In other blocks, the commission exceeded $30.
The analyst also noted that recently the blocks in the Ethereum network have been almost completely filled.
The experts believe that there can be several reasons for such abnormal commissions. One of them is the recent increase in mining complexity associated with the function of the so-called “ice age”. Although its activation is expected to be delayed again, it takes longer to generate ETH blocks.
Another possible reason is decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The Ethereum price dropped from $185 to $145 during the previous week, which resulted in the liquidation of leveraged positions. Apart from that, DeFi-related contracts might have been forced to pay higher commissions for timely executions.
Over 200 CDP liquidations happened in the last 24 hours. Our Automation system has kept 70+ CDPs on both SCD and MCD with over $3Million worth of collateral safe throughout the crash, a one-stop management solution for decentralized finance protocols DeFi Saver wrote on Twitter.
It is also possible that the launch of the ERC-271 token for the Gods Unchained collectibles market on Thursday had its toll as well.
Anyway, Tether remains the main consumer of resources on the Ethereum network. In the previous week, Glassnode service noted that USDT's total transaction volume exceeded $100 billion, more than 6000% from the beginning of the year.
In general, the publication notes, compared to the peak values in May, when the load on the Ethereum blockchain at certain times exceeded 94%, now the network is used less actively - by an average of 84%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin to hit the bottom at $5,500 - Peter Brandt
Tuur Demeester, another notable figure in the crypto world, draws attention to the fact, the in the long run Bitcoin still moves within a bullish trend from January 2015.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $43.00, further upside is limited
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has recovered from the intraday low to trade at $43.66 by the time of writing.
NEO stares into abyss with over 13% day-to-day of losses
NEO. the 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $560 million, has lost 13% of its value in recent 24 hours. NEO is one of the worst is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 on Monday.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD knocks on $0.20, why recovery remains to be a pipe dream?
Ripple bears have been outperforming themselves since Friday. XRP/USD is the worst-hit by the consistent selling activity among the top three cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.