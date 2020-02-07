Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD surge could grind to a halt, double-top pattern spotted

- Ethereum bulls refuse to give up on their quest to conquer the resistance at $220.
- A double-top pattern suggests that if the resistance is not broken, a reversal may be imminent.
Ethereum price has grown almost 50% since the lows traded in December last year. The upward momentum has been consistent. However, the trend has also withstood several setbacks and stalling at various resistance zones such as $140, $160 and $180.
The gains in February have been coming fast t for Ethereum especially following the break above $180. The bulls pushed ETH initially above $200 before tackling the sellers at $210. In the last 12 hours, Ethereum recovered above $220 but formed a high at $220.51 before adjusting to the current level ($218).
Ethereum reversal seems imminent
The 4-hour chart shows Ether having stalled at the new 2020 high (very close to the highs traded in September). If the bulls lack enough power to pull Ethereum above the resistance in this zone, the formation of a double-top pattern could mark the end of the bull run. A retracement would follow, possibly to find lower support at $210 or $200. This will allow more buyers to enter the market at a lower price and push the crypto towards $230 and $250 respectively.
At the time of writing, the RSI is highly overbought, hinting that a reversal is possible in the near term. However, for now, the bulls have most of the control and could hold on to the 2% gains on the day a while longer.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
