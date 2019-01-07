Ethereum market update: ETH/USD sends bullish signals; recovery still hampered

- Ethereum found support at $280 and $270 levels respectively during last week’s losses.
- ETH/USD is primed for upward correction; consolidation above $300 is expected.
Ethereum is in the green just like the other major coins and even the top twenty cryptos. Looking at the hourly chart, the trading pair put a stop to declines witnessed last week. While multiple support levels failed to hold, Ethereum found support at $280 and $270 levels respectively.
The weekend session appears to have been mundane with very little progress made to the upside. At the same time, Ethereum fought tooth and nail to stay above $290 following a slight recovery. At press time, Ethereum is trading at $293 while facing resistance at $300.
The double cross by the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) above the longer term 100 SMA at $304 suggests that Ethereum could rise and settle higher above $300. Other indicators suggest that Ethereum likely direction is upward sideways. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sloping gradually upwards while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is still under the mean line.
ETH/USD 1-h chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: A market in rotation looking for Altcoins’ seasonal effect
BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,050 and stops for the time being the accelerated decline we have seen yesterday. The consolidation process looks like it will last several weeks and possibly reach the $9,000 level.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD gets ready for a bullish breakthrough
Litecoin (LTC), the fourth most actively traded cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $7.8 billion, has recovered from Sunday's low $119.66 to trade at $122.70 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, LTC/USD is still down 6.2% on a day-on-day basis and over 7% in recent seven days.
BIS supports the idea of central banks' digital currencies
The head of general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Agustín Carstens believes that central banks' digital currencies (CBDC) may become a reality sooner rather than later.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD sends bullish signals; recovery still hampered
Ethereum is in the green just like the other major coins and even the top twenty cryptos. Looking at the hourly chart, the trading pair put a stop to declines witnessed last week. While multiple support levels failed to hold, Ethereum found support at $280 and $270 levels respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.