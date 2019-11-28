Ethereum market update: ETH/USD reaction to the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern zooms above $150

- Ethereum reacts tremendously well to the bullish pattern paving the way for gains targeting $200.
- The near-term hurdle at $160 has to come down to allow the buyers to focus on $200.
Ethereum is among the biggest single-digit gainers on Thursday following a breakout. The breakout emanated from an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern that formed after a short-lived recovery from the recent low at $132.08. Ether stepped above $150 and paced towards $160. However, a high formed at $156.27 stalled the momentum.
Meanwhile, the price is doddering at $154.44 with the immediate upside limited by the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. The Relative Strength Index displays a positive picture for Ethereum as it gradual scaled the levels heading into the overbought.
The Elliot Wave Oscillator is extending the bullish session that started two days ago. The cross above the mean line clearly shows a renewed interest in Ethereum. Investors and bull traders are finally regaining confidence in the cryptoasset. The bullish sentiment could set Ethereum on the path towards $200.
Consequently, the correction above the short term resistance at $160 will serve as a boost for the movement targeting $200.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
