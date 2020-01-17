Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD rallies above $170, here is why bulls must break $175

- Ethereum bulls push strongly through the $170 resistance but still fall short of $175.
- Immense support is expected for Ethereum right from $170, $165 and $160.
Ethereum is reacting in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies on the market ahead of the weekend session. The recent bullish action failed to sustain gains above $170, although a high was achieved at $171.56. For a couple of days, Ethereum consolidated the accrued gains between $165 and $170.
The bullish wave across the board on Friday placed ETH/USD on a recovery trajectory, pulling the price above the critical $170 level. Ethereum is trading at $171.72 after adding 4.67% onto its value on the day.
Ethereum’s strength is opening the door for a massive recovery movement targeting $200. Meanwhile, the short term but critical resistance at $175 must come down to pave the way for the impending action.
From a technical perspective, Ethereum is capable of tackling the hurdles towards $200. The RSI shows that the crypto is not overbought. Therefore, bulls still have room for growth in the short term.
In the event a reversal ensues, traders should be alert for various support levels including $170, $165 and the vital $160. The 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart currently at $164.15 and the 100 SMA at $157.86 will offer support when the time comes.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
