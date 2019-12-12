Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD gravitates targeting $130

- Ethereum fails to break above the descending channel resistance amid increasing selling activity.
- The support at $140 comes in the rescue of the bulls, but Ethereum is still at the risk of dropping to $130.
Ethereum is among the cryptocurrencies painting the market red. The price action has been bearish since the commencement of the Asian trading session. Ethereum is exchanging hands at $142 in the wake of losing 0.96% of its value on Thursday. The trend is strongly bearish amid the expanding volatility.
While the price has tested and defended $140 support, Ethereum is still in grave danger of dropping into the $130’s range. The price is reeling under the moving averages, whereby the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart is hindering growth at $147.82 and the 100 SMA holding ground at $148.86.
From a technical perspective, Ethereum is primed for losses likely to test $130. The full stochastic is stuck in the oversold region. At the same time, the MACD is beneath the mean line. Moreover, the MACD features a bearish cross signaling the high selling pressure.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
