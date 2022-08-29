Crypto market is slowing down as stocks turned down into a risk-off and the USD rallied across the board. So even strong Ethereum is no exception. In fact, we see a drop from 2k psychological level in five waves, so the market is ideally forming an (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline. However, nothing moves in a straight line so after the current five waves down in A be aware of a wave B rally. Resistance for a bounce is at 1700-1800.

