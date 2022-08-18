Hello traders and investors, today we will talk about Ethereum, its price action from technical point of view and wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective. It actually indicates that Ethereum is back to bullish mode.
As you can see in the 4-hour ETHUSD chart, Ethereum made a clear five-wave impulsive rally from the lows, so we believe that bottom is in place and bulls are back. Ethereum is bullish, however, in Elliott Wave theory, after every five waves we can expect a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) pullback, so ideally we will see a slow down soon.
ETHUSD 4-Hour Chart
From technical point of view, we see very interesting 2000 resistance level, from where we can expect a correction back the former 4th waves. First support is around 1600 area, while second, deeper support would be around 1300 area. As long as the price is above 880 invalidation level, we will remain bullish.
Happy trading and investing!
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase. Ahead of nearly 25% of new listings in the last four years.
XRP price personifies lack of momentum and disinterest as SEC v. Ripple drags on
XRP price shows clear disinterest among users as the altcoin consolidates. This price action is unlikely to yield any results as long as it remains rangebound.
Shiba Inu price to provide another opportunity before a 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price is on the verge of triggering another run-up, but it needs to allow investors who partook in the previous rally to book profits. As a result of the flashy move seen previously.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: CZ's Crypto Takeover
Binance coin could shock the crypto world as technicals align with on-chain analysis. Why aren't more people talking about Binance?
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.