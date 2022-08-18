Hello traders and investors, today we will talk about Ethereum, its price action from technical point of view and wave structure from Elliott Wave perspective. It actually indicates that Ethereum is back to bullish mode.

As you can see in the 4-hour ETHUSD chart, Ethereum made a clear five-wave impulsive rally from the lows, so we believe that bottom is in place and bulls are back. Ethereum is bullish, however, in Elliott Wave theory, after every five waves we can expect a three-wave (A)-(B)-(C) pullback, so ideally we will see a slow down soon.

ETHUSD 4-Hour Chart

From technical point of view, we see very interesting 2000 resistance level, from where we can expect a correction back the former 4th waves. First support is around 1600 area, while second, deeper support would be around 1300 area. As long as the price is above 880 invalidation level, we will remain bullish.

Happy trading and investing!

