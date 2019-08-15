  • ETH/USD has found some support in the EU session
  • The 200.00 psychological level could be a formidable resistance
  • Not all bad news today as Moscow announces plans for an Ethereum based administrative system
Eth Usd 4 hour chart
Ethereum could be finding some support today after the rout in yesterday's trade. On Wednesday afternoon the ETH/USD price made a new down wave to reach a low of 171.00 breaching the 200.00 psychological support level. Today there has been a small retracement as the price has come back to reach 185.57. 
 
It's not all bad news for Ethereum, just today Moscow is seeking a contractor to build an Ethereum based system to host some of the city’s administrative services. The new proposed system would be used to regulate the transparency of insurance documents for homeowners amongst other things. Building the platform is expected to take around 60 days and has an estimated cost of around USD 86,000. 
 
Elsewhere in the gaming industry, Blockade Games has confirmed they have successfully connected Bitcoin and Ethereum networks. The company has been able to send Bitcoin Lightning transaction that triggered Ethereum smart contract. The whole project is set to be released in the near future with Blockade Games CTO Ben Heidorn revealing plans to add the Lightning network support to Neon District, a blockchain role-playing game, exciting stuff!.
 
Getting back to the charts then the 4-hour ETH/USD is looking somewhat supported today. The stochastic indicator has left the oversold zone to move higher while the candlesticks have produced a hammer candle (2 periods ago). Looking ahead to the US and Asia session the 200.00 resistance level is now key. If the crypto market is going to confirm a bullish phase it will have to break into the high consolidation range again. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin and the top four cryptocurrencies have extended the weekly losses. Bitcoin infiltrated the support at $10,000. The unstoppable declines explored the levels below $9,500 before the ongoing recovery.

Ripple joined other major cryptocurrencies in adding sorrow to a bleeding market. The consolidation above $0.30 level culminated in acute declines at the Bollinger Band constriction. The painful downtrend bled the bulls dry as they pushed against vital support areas at $0.28 and $0.26.

Ethereum bled profusely towards the close of the session on Tuesday. The analysis on Wednesday discussed ETH/USD ability to stay above $200 due to the short-term support at $205. However, the analysis did not go as we discussed because Ethereum forcefully breached $200 support area.

NEO is among the strongest daily gainers in a market that is strongly bearish. Cryptocurrencies suffered under acute selling pressure on Wednesday/Thursday.

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

