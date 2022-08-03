Ethereum (ETHUSD) Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Ethereum (ETHUSD).
Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 3-Daily Chart, 3 August 2022,
ETHUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Structure: Zigzag.
Position: Wave C.
Direction Next higher Degrees: Impulse wave (IV).
Details: Wave C may be over and from this point, it may be until the start of a new uptrend.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 993.79.
Ethereum Trading Strategy: Since the price has already moved very high from the low of the year, entering a long position might not be a good idea now, wait for the throwback to reconsider.
Ethereum Indicators: The price approaches the key resistance level and the 200-period moving average may be a short-term reversal.
Source: tradinglounge com Elliott Wave Analyst: Kittiampon Somboonsod.
Ethereum (ETHUSD).
Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 4H Chart, 3 August 2022,
ETHUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Mode: Motive.
Structure: Impulse.
Position: Wave 2.
Direction Next higher Degrees:
Details: rising in wave 3 or 5.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 993.79.
Ethereum Trading Strategy: The price has bounced back from the key resistance and has moved up quite a lot from the previous month's low. So, in the short term, there is an opportunity to test the support at the 1354.69 level. This could be an opportunity to join the trend again.
Ethereum Technical Indicators: A golden cross has occurred. The trend may turn bullish, but as RSI (14) has a short-term divergence signal, there may be a throwback.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
