Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD stays above $240.00, sets the stage for further recovery.
- ETH/USD moved above $240 and improved its technical picture.
- The next local resistance for ETH comes at $256.
Ethereum (ETH) has recovered from the recent lows to trade at $245.70 by the time of writing. The second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of
$26.1 billion has gained about 4.5% in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday. An average daily trading volume for ETH is registered at $7.6 billion, which is roughly in line with long-term figures.
Looking technically, ETH/USD is moving inside a tight range created by $240 (SMA200 4-hour (Simple Moving Average) on the downside, and $256.00 (SMA100 4-hour) on the upside. A sustainable move in either direction will create strong momentum and define the coin’s short-term future.
The next local support is created by psychological $230.00, followed by the recent low of $226.47. Once it is cleared, the sell-off is likely to extend towards $226.47 (the recent low) A sustainable move below this handle may increase the selling pressure and push the price down to $217 (SMA50, daily chart) and psychological $200.00.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $256 will unleash bull’s power and take the price to $277.00 (the upper boundary of 1-day Bollinger Band) Once it is cleared, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $300.00, not seen since August 2018.
ETH/USD, 4-hour chart
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.