As per Elliott Wave analysis, ETHUSD is in a bigger recovery mode like Bitcoin, ideally still as part of an A-B-C flat correction into a higher degree wave B.

But, we are already tracking final stages of wave C of B that can find the resistance in the 3300 - 3500 area, from where we should be aware of strong bearish reversal back to lows for a higher degree wave C.

Ethereum 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

