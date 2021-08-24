As per Elliott Wave analysis, ETHUSD is in a bigger recovery mode like Bitcoin, ideally still as part of an A-B-C flat correction into a higher degree wave B.
But, we are already tracking final stages of wave C of B that can find the resistance in the 3300 - 3500 area, from where we should be aware of strong bearish reversal back to lows for a higher degree wave C.
Ethereum 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
