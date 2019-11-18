Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin says Ethereum and Bitcoin did not have to comply with regulations

- The co-founder of Ethereum Joseph Lubin said that Ethereum and Bitcoin did not have to comply with regulation.
- Lubin noted now new projects need to comply with regulations, given industry changes.
Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum admitted Ethereum did not have to comply with regulation, when speaking recently in an interview which took place at the Hong Kong FinTech Week.
Further on, Lubin detailed that new projects need to comply with regulations, additionally explaining the impact of the application of security law to the cryptocurrency space.
Lubin gave insight that in order to attract investors any project has to promise that its token will increase in price.
He also said in the interview:
“Securities law is then implicated and now you can’t sell a utility token as it’s not a utility token, it’s a tokenized security. You can’t sell it broadly and equitably.”
