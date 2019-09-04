Anthony Di Iorio leaves the post of Decentral's CEO, retains the position of a member of the board.

Maggie Xu will become the new CEO of the company.

The crypto industry veteran and billionaire Anthony Di Iorio left the top managerial post in Decentral. The company is best known for its highly popular multi-coin cryptocurrency wallet Jaxx.

Di Iorio will continue to address key financial issues of the company as a chairman of the board of directors. Maggie Xu, who previously held the position of product manager for Decentral, will become a new CEO.

According to Di Iorio, in 2018 the number of crypto-wallet users reached 1 million. Also, integration with the ShapeShift allowed Jaxx users to perform exchange transactions to the tune of about $ 2 billion per month.

At that time the company planned to enter into a partnership with many service providers, landing companies and exchanges. However, these plans were hindered by the bear market. As prices collapsed, the company's revenues from fees charged for the exchange operations through ShapeShift, decreased. Decentral had to cut nearly half of the staff, leaving only 14 employees.

To date, the situation has improved slightly and the company plans to hire several developers. In addition, Decentral has entered partnership deals with several services, including GiftPay and Changelly.

According to Xu, in the next few months, the company plans to raise financing from strategic investors. She also added that the new version of the wallet - Jaxx Liberty - was downloaded 250 thousand times last year.

