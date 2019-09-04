- Anthony Di Iorio leaves the post of Decentral's CEO, retains the position of a member of the board.
- Maggie Xu will become the new CEO of the company.
The crypto industry veteran and billionaire Anthony Di Iorio left the top managerial post in Decentral. The company is best known for its highly popular multi-coin cryptocurrency wallet Jaxx.
Di Iorio will continue to address key financial issues of the company as a chairman of the board of directors. Maggie Xu, who previously held the position of product manager for Decentral, will become a new CEO.
According to Di Iorio, in 2018 the number of crypto-wallet users reached 1 million. Also, integration with the ShapeShift allowed Jaxx users to perform exchange transactions to the tune of about $ 2 billion per month.
At that time the company planned to enter into a partnership with many service providers, landing companies and exchanges. However, these plans were hindered by the bear market. As prices collapsed, the company's revenues from fees charged for the exchange operations through ShapeShift, decreased. Decentral had to cut nearly half of the staff, leaving only 14 employees.
To date, the situation has improved slightly and the company plans to hire several developers. In addition, Decentral has entered partnership deals with several services, including GiftPay and Changelly.
According to Xu, in the next few months, the company plans to raise financing from strategic investors. She also added that the new version of the wallet - Jaxx Liberty - was downloaded 250 thousand times last year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD takes a breather as it eyes levels above $11,000 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin’s dominance in the market continues to skyrocket to new levels in 2019. Holding ground at 70.5% means that the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies makes up more than three-quarters of the entire crypto market capitalization.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD range-bound with bearish bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.2 has been oscillating in a tight range with a bearish bias. ETH/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, having retreated from the recent high $182.97 reached on Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery.
Cryptocurrency market update: Top analyst not convinced with Bitcoin recovery; BTC downside shifting to $6,000
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in a phenomenon recovery phase from the lows recorded in the last week of August. Bitcoin’s graceful correction above $10,700 revived investors’ hopes of seeing the oldest cryptocurrency above the psychological level at $11,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.