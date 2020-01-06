  • ETC/USD is trading 1.25% higher today underperforming against some of the other crypto majors.
  • The price has stopped at the psychological 5.00 level and intraday trendline resistance.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The Ethereum Classic chart below shows that sellers rejected the price moving above the 5.00 psychological level.

The price also found resistance at the trendline that confluences with the area.

There is some potential that 4.70 could be used as support as it was a previous resistance area.

Another bullish point is that the price is trading above both 55 and 200 EMA's and they are still in a bullish crossed over state.

The RSI also remains in positive territory above the 50 mid-line too.

Ethereum analysis

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.9363
Today Daily Change 0.0585
Today Daily Change % 1.20
Today daily open 4.8778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.2792
Daily SMA50 4.0843
Daily SMA100 4.4083
Daily SMA200 5.5054
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.0024
Previous Daily Low 4.7423
Previous Weekly High 4.8924
Previous Weekly Low 4.1882
Previous Monthly High 4.8924
Previous Monthly Low 3.3917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.9031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.8417
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.7459
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.614
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.4858
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.006
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.1343
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.2662

 

 

