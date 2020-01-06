ETC/USD is trading 1.25% higher today underperforming against some of the other crypto majors.

The price has stopped at the psychological 5.00 level and intraday trendline resistance.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

The Ethereum Classic chart below shows that sellers rejected the price moving above the 5.00 psychological level.

The price also found resistance at the trendline that confluences with the area.

There is some potential that 4.70 could be used as support as it was a previous resistance area.

Another bullish point is that the price is trading above both 55 and 200 EMA's and they are still in a bullish crossed over state.

The RSI also remains in positive territory above the 50 mid-line too.

Additional Levels