  • Ethereum Classic is trading over 7% higher as crypto sentiment turns positive.
  • The price has bounced off the 55 daily EMA and pushed higher.

ETC/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic has pushed higher today after geopolitical concerns led a flight into crypto assets.

The ETC/USD price has bounced off the 55 daily EMA and pushed higher.

The next resistance level is at 4.84 and if the price takes out that level it will make a new wave high.

Beyond that, the bulls have the 5.00 psychological level and 5.28 resistance to worry about.

On the downside, any break back below 4.00 would cause concern.

Ethereum Classic TA

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price  4.5703
Today Daily Change  0.3187
Today Daily Change % 7.50
Today daily open 4.2516
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.1333
Daily SMA50 4.0795
Daily SMA100 4.4088
Daily SMA200 5.5636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4.5197
Previous Daily Low 4.1882
Previous Weekly High 4.7533
Previous Weekly Low 3.9001
Previous Monthly High 4.8924
Previous Monthly Low 3.3917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.3148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.3931
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.1199
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.9883
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.7885
Daily Pivot Point R1 4.4514
Daily Pivot Point R2 4.6513
Daily Pivot Point R3 4.7829

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

