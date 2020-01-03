Ethereum Classic is trading over 7% higher as crypto sentiment turns positive.

The price has bounced off the 55 daily EMA and pushed higher.

ETC/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic has pushed higher today after geopolitical concerns led a flight into crypto assets.

The ETC/USD price has bounced off the 55 daily EMA and pushed higher.

The next resistance level is at 4.84 and if the price takes out that level it will make a new wave high.

Beyond that, the bulls have the 5.00 psychological level and 5.28 resistance to worry about.

On the downside, any break back below 4.00 would cause concern.

Additional Levels