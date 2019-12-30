Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: Price recovery stalls ahead of psychological 5.00 level

  • The price of ETC/USD is 0.28% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • ETC/USD has broken the trendline to the upside on the daily chart.

ETC/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic is just above flat amid low volumes during holiday trade.

The price stalled ahead of the psychological 5.00 level.

Recently the price broke the trendline to the upside and the 55 daily EMA.

The RSI also moved into positive territory after a long downtrend.

Sometimes this could be dangerous as it could make a bearish failure swing, this is where the price makes a lower high and the indicator makes a higher high.

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.6253
Today Daily Change -0.0333
Today Daily Change % -0.71
Today daily open 4.6586
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.0018
Daily SMA50 4.1157
Daily SMA100 4.4572
Daily SMA200 5.6463
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4.8583
Previous Daily Low 4.3963
Previous Weekly High 4.7533
Previous Weekly Low 3.9001
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.6818
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.5728
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.4172
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.1758
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.9553
Daily Pivot Point R1 4.8792
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.0997
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.3411

 

 

