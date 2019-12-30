Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: Price recovery stalls ahead of psychological 5.00 level

The price of ETC/USD is 0.28% lower as crypto sentiment remains weak.

ETC/USD has broken the trendline to the upside on the daily chart.

ETC/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic is just above flat amid low volumes during holiday trade.

The price stalled ahead of the psychological 5.00 level.

Recently the price broke the trendline to the upside and the 55 daily EMA.

The RSI also moved into positive territory after a long downtrend.

Sometimes this could be dangerous as it could make a bearish failure swing, this is where the price makes a lower high and the indicator makes a higher high.

