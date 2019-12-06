Ethereum Classic is one of the outperformers today in the major coins.

The pattern break could indicate that higher prices may be on the way.

Ethereum Classic 60-Minute Chart

The 60-minute ETC/USD chart below shows the price has broken out from the trendline.

There have now been a few higher lows and higher highs on the chart now.

The 3.928 is now the resistance level bulls have to take out.

The daily chart is still in a firm downtrend and there is a lot to do to change that situation with the major resistance holding at 4.060.

Ethereum Classic Additional Levels