  • Ethereum Classic is one of the outperformers today in the major coins.
  • The pattern break could indicate that higher prices may be on the way.

Ethereum Classic 60-Minute Chart

The 60-minute ETC/USD chart below shows the price has broken out from the trendline.

There have now been a few higher lows and higher highs on the chart now. 

The 3.928 is now the resistance level bulls have to take out.

The daily chart is still in a firm downtrend and there is a lot to do to change that situation with the major resistance holding at 4.060.

Ethereum Classic analysis

Ethereum Classic Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.8792
Today Daily Change 0.0666
Today Daily Change % 1.75
Today daily open 3.8126
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4.0589
Daily SMA50 4.4839
Daily SMA100 5.0505
Daily SMA200 6.1405
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.8345
Previous Daily Low 3.7426
Previous Weekly High 4.1497
Previous Weekly Low 3.5928
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.7994
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.7777
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.7586
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.7047
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.6667
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.8505
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.8884
Daily Pivot Point R3 3.9424

 

 

Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out

Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out

Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers

ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.

Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes

Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes

Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01. 

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish

BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

