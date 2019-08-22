Ethereum Classic technical analysis: ETC/USD went up by 17.58% this Thursday

- ETC/USD went up from $6.15 to $7.22 this Thursday.
- The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) crossed over the SMA 50 curve.
ETC/USD daily chart
Ethereum Classic has strung together three bullish days in a row. This Thursday has been extremely bullish, wherein the price has gone up from $6.15 to $7.22 this Thursday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a potentially bearish sign. The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum.
ETC/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour ETC/USD has gone above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was overvalued. The price found resistance at $7.31 and then fell to $7.22. The Eliott oscillator shows five straight bullish sessions with increasing intensity. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) has crossed over the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The price is also trending above the three curves.
ETC/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETHC/USD price is trending in a downward channel formation. The hourly chart is also trending above the red Ichimoku cloud. The hourly price went up to $7.56, where it met resistance and then fell. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 70.30 in the overbought zone.
Key Levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.3623
|Today Daily Change
|1.2111
|Today Daily Change %
|19.69
|Today daily open
|6.1512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|5.8391
|Daily SMA50
|6.2859
|Daily SMA100
|7.2429
|Daily SMA200
|6.1757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.3841
|Previous Daily Low
|5.8776
|Previous Weekly High
|6.1597
|Previous Weekly Low
|5.3112
|Previous Monthly High
|8.5194
|Previous Monthly Low
|5.122
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.1906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5.8911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|5.6311
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5.3846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.3976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.6441
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.9042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels
Bitcoin price is back above $10,000. The move from the recent low at $9,757 has brightened investors’ hope after Bitcoin plunged from levels marginally under $11,000.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD at the helm of Friday crypto recovery
The widespread recovery staged on Thursday appears to be pre-maturely stalling. Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have spent all the batteries after tackling $10,200 resistance and its immediate retreat is once again, is dragging the crypto market down.
NEO market update: NEO/USD reclaims $10 support; there's more in store
NEO is trading between the moving average support and resistance. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour is establishing as support currently at $9.78 while the 100 SMA 4-hour is limiting movement north at $10.23.
Ethereum market overview: What’s ‘next for ETH/USD after stepping above $190?
After testing the support at $180, Ethereum is in a recovery trajectory towards the critical $200. Although, reports have indicated that Ethereum breaking away from the altcoin s to become independent crypto like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...