Ethereum Classic technical analysis: ETC/USD went up by 17.58% this Thursday

ETC/USD went up from $6.15 to $7.22 this Thursday.

The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) crossed over the SMA 50 curve.

ETC/USD daily chart

Ethereum Classic has strung together three bullish days in a row. This Thursday has been extremely bullish, wherein the price has gone up from $6.15 to $7.22 this Thursday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a potentially bearish sign. The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum.

ETC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour ETC/USD has gone above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was overvalued. The price found resistance at $7.31 and then fell to $7.22. The Eliott oscillator shows five straight bullish sessions with increasing intensity. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) has crossed over the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The price is also trending above the three curves.

ETC/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETHC/USD price is trending in a downward channel formation. The hourly chart is also trending above the red Ichimoku cloud. The hourly price went up to $7.56, where it met resistance and then fell. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 70.30 in the overbought zone.

Key Levels

ETC/USD Overview Today last price 7.3623 Today Daily Change 1.2111 Today Daily Change % 19.69 Today daily open 6.1512 Trends Daily SMA20 5.8391 Daily SMA50 6.2859 Daily SMA100 7.2429 Daily SMA200 6.1757 Levels Previous Daily High 6.3841 Previous Daily Low 5.8776 Previous Weekly High 6.1597 Previous Weekly Low 5.3112 Previous Monthly High 8.5194 Previous Monthly Low 5.122 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.1906 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.071 Daily Pivot Point S1 5.8911 Daily Pivot Point S2 5.6311 Daily Pivot Point S3 5.3846 Daily Pivot Point R1 6.3976 Daily Pivot Point R2 6.6441 Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9042



