Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Classic technical analysis: ETC/USD went up by 17.58% this Thursday

Cryptos |
  • ETC/USD went up from $6.15 to $7.22 this Thursday.
  • The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) crossed over the SMA 50 curve.

ETC/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Ethereum Classic has strung together three bullish days in a row. This Thursday has been extremely bullish, wherein the price has gone up from $6.15 to $7.22 this Thursday. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a potentially bearish sign. The price is trending above the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum.

ETC/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

The 4-hour ETC/USD has gone above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price was overvalued. The price found resistance at $7.31 and then fell to $7.22. The Eliott oscillator shows five straight bullish sessions with increasing intensity. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) has crossed over the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The price is also trending above the three curves. 

ETC/USD hourly chart

fxsoriginal

The hourly ETHC/USD price is trending in a downward channel formation. The hourly chart is also trending above the red Ichimoku cloud. The hourly price went up to $7.56, where it met resistance and then fell. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 70.30 in the overbought zone. 

Key Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7.3623
Today Daily Change 1.2111
Today Daily Change % 19.69
Today daily open 6.1512
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 5.8391
Daily SMA50 6.2859
Daily SMA100 7.2429
Daily SMA200 6.1757
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.3841
Previous Daily Low 5.8776
Previous Weekly High 6.1597
Previous Weekly Low 5.3112
Previous Monthly High 8.5194
Previous Monthly Low 5.122
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.1906
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.071
Daily Pivot Point S1 5.8911
Daily Pivot Point S2 5.6311
Daily Pivot Point S3 5.3846
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.3976
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.6441
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.9042

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels

Bitcoin price prediction: Did BTC get ahead of itself? Confluence levels

Bitcoin price is back above $10,000. The move from the recent low at $9,757 has brightened investors’ hope after Bitcoin plunged from levels marginally under $11,000.

More Bitcoin News

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD at the helm of Friday crypto recovery

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD at the helm of Friday crypto recovery

The widespread recovery staged on Thursday appears to be pre-maturely stalling. Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have spent all the batteries after tackling $10,200 resistance and its immediate retreat is once again, is dragging the crypto market down.

More Dash News

NEO market update: NEO/USD reclaims $10 support; there's more in store

NEO market update: NEO/USD reclaims $10 support; there's more in store

NEO is trading between the moving average support and resistance. The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour is establishing as support currently at $9.78 while the 100 SMA 4-hour is limiting movement north at $10.23.

More NEO News

Ethereum market overview: What’s ‘next for ETH/USD after stepping above $190?

Ethereum market overview: What’s ‘next for ETH/USD after stepping above $190?

After testing the support at $180, Ethereum is in a recovery trajectory towards the critical $200. Although, reports have indicated that Ethereum breaking away from the altcoin s to become independent crypto like Bitcoin.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location