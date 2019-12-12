  • Ethereum Classic is 1.67% higher in todays session as sentiment is mixed.
  • Trendline and horizontal resistance on the hourly chart has been broken.

ETC/USD Hourly Chart

Ethereum Classic has broken the trendline on the hourly chart to move higher.

The 3.80 resistance level has also been broken to the upside too.

The only issue I have is the volume on the chart. It does not seem to be backing the move.

The larger majority of the volume is supporting the move down.

The price has stopped at the 3.873 resitance zone. Where the price found support on Sunday (8/12/19).

Ethereum Classic

ETC/USD Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.8371
Today Daily Change 0.0587
Today Daily Change % 1.55
Today daily open 3.7784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.8853
Daily SMA50 4.4067
Daily SMA100 4.9007
Daily SMA200 6.039
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.8127
Previous Daily Low 3.7611
Previous Weekly High 4.0308
Previous Weekly Low 3.7157
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.7808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.793
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.7554
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.7324
Daily Pivot Point S3  3.7038
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.8071
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.8357
Daily Pivot Point R3 3.8587

 

 

