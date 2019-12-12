- Ethereum Classic is 1.67% higher in todays session as sentiment is mixed.
- Trendline and horizontal resistance on the hourly chart has been broken.
ETC/USD Hourly Chart
Ethereum Classic has broken the trendline on the hourly chart to move higher.
The 3.80 resistance level has also been broken to the upside too.
The only issue I have is the volume on the chart. It does not seem to be backing the move.
The larger majority of the volume is supporting the move down.
The price has stopped at the 3.873 resitance zone. Where the price found support on Sunday (8/12/19).
ETC/USD Additional Levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|3.8371
|Today Daily Change
|0.0587
|Today Daily Change %
|1.55
|Today daily open
|3.7784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3.8853
|Daily SMA50
|4.4067
|Daily SMA100
|4.9007
|Daily SMA200
|6.039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3.8127
|Previous Daily Low
|3.7611
|Previous Weekly High
|4.0308
|Previous Weekly Low
|3.7157
|Previous Monthly High
|5.3643
|Previous Monthly Low
|3.5526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3.7808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3.793
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3.7554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3.7324
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3.8071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3.8357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3.8587
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Stellar stopped the airdrop worth of $120M due to hordes of fake accounts
Stellar Foundation decided to stop the airdrop and closed the registration of new participants. The company explained the decision by "hordes of fake people" who had started to come in the last week or so.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.