Ethereum Classic is 1.67% higher in todays session as sentiment is mixed.

Trendline and horizontal resistance on the hourly chart has been broken.

ETC/USD Hourly Chart

Ethereum Classic has broken the trendline on the hourly chart to move higher.

The 3.80 resistance level has also been broken to the upside too.

The only issue I have is the volume on the chart. It does not seem to be backing the move.

The larger majority of the volume is supporting the move down.

The price has stopped at the 3.873 resitance zone. Where the price found support on Sunday (8/12/19).

ETC/USD Additional Levels