  • Ethereum Classic trades 4% lower today as crypto sentiment takes a dive.
  • The ETC/USD price has rejected the 55 period EMA and is looking weak.

 

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic has shown signs of weakness today and trades 4% lower after bouncing off the 55 period EMA.

The RSI also has moved lower but still holds above to 50 mid-level.

In an interesting move, the price has broken the trendline in bullish fashion.

The price waves are still making lower lows and lower highs, the wave high to break is 5.365.

On the hourly timeframe, the volume is still supporting the sell-side and the price has broken through the hourly 200 EMA.

 

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.0373
Today Daily Change -0.1695
Today Daily Change %  -4.03
Today daily open 4.2068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.8457
Daily SMA50 4.217
Daily SMA100 4.5961
Daily SMA200 5.7861
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4.27
Previous Daily Low 4.0659
Previous Weekly High 4.2303
Previous Weekly Low 3.3917
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.1921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.1439
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.0919
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.9769
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.8878
Daily Pivot Point R1 4.2959
Daily Pivot Point R2 4.385
Daily Pivot Point R3 4.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

