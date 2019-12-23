Ethereum Classic trades 4% lower today as crypto sentiment takes a dive.

The ETC/USD price has rejected the 55 period EMA and is looking weak.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

Ethereum Classic has shown signs of weakness today and trades 4% lower after bouncing off the 55 period EMA.

The RSI also has moved lower but still holds above to 50 mid-level.

In an interesting move, the price has broken the trendline in bullish fashion.

The price waves are still making lower lows and lower highs, the wave high to break is 5.365.

On the hourly timeframe, the volume is still supporting the sell-side and the price has broken through the hourly 200 EMA.

Additional Levels