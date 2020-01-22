Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?

- Ethereum Classic merger with Ethereum 2.0 is technically possible according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
- Ethereum Classic bulls fight to break the 61.8% Fib level resistance in a bid to reclaim support above $10.
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day. Recovery comes after a few days of consolidation around the 50% Fib retracement levels taken between the last drop from $12 to a low at $5.41.
At the time of writing, ETC is doddering at $9.32. The surge emanates from the 50 SMA support (was vital in the last two days). A break past the 100 SMA in the same 1-hour timeframe, blasted ETC above the resistance at $9.000.
The bulls desire to pull ETC above $10 in the course of the European session. Before that, they must overcome the resistance presented by the 61.8% Fib retracement level. While the correction above will be a massive move for ETC amid the generally bearish crypto environment, it cannot be compared to the recovery from lows around $5 to $12 last week.
In the event, the 61.8% Fibo and $10 resistance prove to be an uphill task, ETC bulls are likely to welcome a dip back to $8,00 in order to create fresh demand and allow room to plan another significantly bullish attack.
The Relative Strength Index is hanging onto 70. The motion north seems to have hit the absolute ceiling and a reversal could be around the corner. On the brighter side, if the 50 SMA continues to hold above the 100 SMA, the bulls will have the power to establish support above $9.00 and focus on $10.00.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
"Ethereum 2.0 shard presents a possible merger with ETC"
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin says that it will be technically possible to marge Ethereum 2.0 and Ethereum Classic (ETC) in the same way the new shard-like ETH Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocol will be integrated. Buterin explained:
“You can just use the same merger process to import the Ethereum Classic state that is planned for ETH. Then, the ETC execution environment code would enforce a different exchange rate vs beacon chain eth, based on the rate at the time of the merger (or some other pre-agreed formula). This is if you want to re-merge the currencies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin range tightens, breakthrough is imminent
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,734 (+0.8% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has barely changed since the beginning of the day. The short-term trend is bearish.
XRP/USD stuck between rising channel support and resistance
The magical massive movements experienced across the board in the cryptocurrency market last week have not only subsided but also turned into bearish corrections. For this reason, Ripple's price is trading 0.37% lower on Wednesday. T
DASH/USD gigantic leaps subside, bulls deal with $110 critical resistance
Dash massive 75% gain last week saw the crypto break pass key resistance zones including $100 and $110. The bullish momentum pushed forcefully towards the next hurdle at $120. However, the bearish pressure at $115 did not allow further ...
Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...