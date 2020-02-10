Ethereum Classic is trading 1.6% higher today bucking the trend of the crypto majors.

There has been a trendline break on the 4-Hour chart to watch out for.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum classic is outperforming the rest of the crypto majors who are lower on Monday.

Having said that there are some bearish signals after the recent price rally to the 13.170 high.

There is a shooting star formation at the top of the pattern and now the red trendline on the 4-hour chart below has been breached.

This formation also looks like it could be a head and shoulders in the making.

The confirmation will be the break and close below the 11.157 support zone, so keep an eye there.

Additional Levels