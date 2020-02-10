  • Ethereum Classic is trading 1.6% higher today bucking the trend of the crypto majors.
  • There has been a trendline break on the 4-Hour chart to watch out for.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum classic is outperforming the rest of the crypto majors who are lower on Monday.

Having said that there are some bearish signals after the recent price rally to the 13.170 high.

There is a shooting star formation at the top of the pattern and now the red trendline on the 4-hour chart below has been breached.

This formation also looks like it could be a head and shoulders in the making.

The confirmation will be the break and close below the 11.157 support zone, so keep an eye there.

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 11.8656
Today Daily Change 0.1785
Today Daily Change % 1.53
Today daily open 11.6871
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.8053
Daily SMA50 7.6507
Daily SMA100 5.9411
Daily SMA200 5.7835
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.1274
Previous Daily Low 11.2822
Previous Weekly High 13.1888
Previous Weekly Low 11.0306
Previous Monthly High 12.8687
Previous Monthly Low 4.1882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11.6051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.8046
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.2704
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.8537
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.4252
Daily Pivot Point R1 12.1156
Daily Pivot Point R2 12.5441
Daily Pivot Point R3 12.9608

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

