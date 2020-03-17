- Ethereum Classic is trading 2.6% higher lagging behind some of its peers.
- The key thing on the chart is the fact that the lows have not been broken.
ETC/USD daily chart
As all the major cryptocurrencies fight back today ETC/USD is only 2.6% higher. This is not as high as most of its peers but there on major difference compared to its counterparts. The key point of the fact that the low (red line) has not been broken to the downside. Most of the other majors like Ripple and Bitcoin Cash broke major lows during the crash.
Looking at the volume now you can see a large spike at the lows (marked in the red circle). This shows the extent of support at these low levels. Now traders need to see if the consolidation high close to 5.50 gets broken to the upside. If there is a break and close above that level it could indicate higher prices could be ahead.
Additional levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|4.6312
|Today Daily Change
|0.1321
|Today Daily Change %
|2.94
|Today daily open
|4.4991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.8566
|Daily SMA50
|9.3005
|Daily SMA100
|7.3785
|Daily SMA200
|6.1912
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|5.0525
|Previous Daily Low
|4.055
|Previous Weekly High
|7.8473
|Previous Weekly Low
|3.2793
|Previous Monthly High
|13.1888
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.1948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4.436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4.0186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3.538
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3.0211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|5.0161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|5.533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.0136
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
