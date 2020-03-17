Ethereum Classic is trading 2.6% higher lagging behind some of its peers.

The key thing on the chart is the fact that the lows have not been broken.

ETC/USD daily chart

As all the major cryptocurrencies fight back today ETC/USD is only 2.6% higher. This is not as high as most of its peers but there on major difference compared to its counterparts. The key point of the fact that the low (red line) has not been broken to the downside. Most of the other majors like Ripple and Bitcoin Cash broke major lows during the crash.

Looking at the volume now you can see a large spike at the lows (marked in the red circle). This shows the extent of support at these low levels. Now traders need to see if the consolidation high close to 5.50 gets broken to the upside. If there is a break and close above that level it could indicate higher prices could be ahead.

Additional levels