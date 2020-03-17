  • Ethereum Classic is trading 2.6% higher lagging behind some of its peers.
  • The key thing on the chart is the fact that the lows have not been broken.

ETC/USD daily chart

As all the major cryptocurrencies fight back today ETC/USD is only 2.6% higher. This is not as high as most of its peers but there on major difference compared to its counterparts. The key point of the fact that the low (red line) has not been broken to the downside. Most of the other majors like Ripple and Bitcoin Cash broke major lows during the crash.

Looking at the volume now you can see a large spike at the lows (marked in the red circle). This shows the extent of support at these low levels. Now traders need to see if the consolidation high close to 5.50 gets broken to the upside. If there is a break and close above that level it could indicate higher prices could be ahead.

Ethereum Classic support zone

Additional levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.6312
Today Daily Change 0.1321
Today Daily Change % 2.94
Today daily open 4.4991
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.8566
Daily SMA50 9.3005
Daily SMA100 7.3785
Daily SMA200 6.1912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.0525
Previous Daily Low 4.055
Previous Weekly High 7.8473
Previous Weekly Low 3.2793
Previous Monthly High 13.1888
Previous Monthly Low 7.1948
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.436
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.6714
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.0186
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.538
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.0211
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.0161
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.533
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.0136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

