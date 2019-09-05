- ETC/USD went up from $6.88 to $7.11 in just 15 mins this Thursday.
- Currently, ETC/USD is trading for $7.07.
ETC/USD has experienced an extremely bullish Thursday so far. The price of the asset spiked by 3.34%, going from $6.88 to $7.11 in just 15 mins. Since then, the price has settled around $7.07. The last time ETC/USD traded this high was a week ago on 28th August. The 15-mins chart also shows us that the bulls and bears are currently engaged in a tug of war, so more movement can be expected. As earlier reported, the social Media dApp iZbreaker announced its collaboration with Ethereum Classic.
ETC/USD hourly chart
The second last price session in the hourly chart has gone above the upper jaw of the 20-day Bollinger band, indicating that the price is currently overvalued. Since then, the price has met resistance and gone down slightly. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve has crossed over the SMA 50 curve along with the price spike, which is a bullish sign. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum while the Elliott oscillator has had five straight bullish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark
BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD is eying these levels towards $300
Ethereum price is still grappling with acute selling pressure. This is happening despite the shallow recovery from the recent support area at $162. Besides, many analysts, investors, and traders have in the recent ...
Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again
Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $300.
Social Media dApp iZbreaker collaborates with Ethereum Classic (ETC)
Ethereum Classic Labs has recently announced its partnership with the latest social media dApp iZbreaker. This dApp will be unveiled on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It is meant to be an invite-only community that will connect friends from around the world.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.