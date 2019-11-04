Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart

- ETC developers are getting ready for the Agharta update.
- ETC/USD is oscillating within a tight range.
Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.
Moving on to Agharta
Meanwhile, the team of Ethereum Classic developers is getting ready for the Agharta update scheduled on January 15. The main goal of the update is to increase compatibility with Ethereum network.
"The goal of Agharta is achieving parity with the Ethereum network by enabling outstanding Ethereum Foundation Constantinople & Petersburg protocol upgrades on EthereumClassic,” the team commented recently on Twitter.
ETC/USD, the technical picture
ETC/USD topped at $5.2 on October 26 and retreated to $4.8 by the time of writing. Looking technically, the coin's upside momentum is capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $4.90. This technical barrier separates us from psychological $5.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the recent high of $5.20. SMA100 daily at $5.60 forms the next bullish goal for ETH/USD.
On the downside, keep an eye on $4.60. This support area is strengthened by the lower line of the Bollinger Band on a daily chart. It has been limiting the downside correction since the end of October. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards $4.20 (the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band) and $4.00 ( October 23 low).
ETC/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Researchers narrow down Bitcoin price manipulation to one entity on Bitfinex
Researchers have for a long time been working hard to explain the miraculous rally that saw Bitcoin rise high levels close to $20,000.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls fight for $0.29 for dear life – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slides under short-term trendline support
Ethereum is fighting strongly to stay above $180 support following a boring weekend trading session. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish amid decreasing volatility.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart
Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.