  • Ethereum classic trades 8.26% higher on Wednesday as crypto sentiment remains firm.
  • The next resistance could be at 13.400 which has been used as support in the past.

ETC/USD Weekly Chart

As Ethereum classic heads toward the psychological 13.00 level, we have to look at the higher timeframes to find out where the next resistance may be.

The weekly chart below shows that the ETC/USD price has not been at these levels since mid-2018.

Right now 12.837 is the previous wave high that needs to be taken out on the daily chart.

All of the major cryptos are pushing higher today and it seems that the sky is the limit.

On the chart below keep an eye on these levels for some guidance for where the price may stop.

Ethereum classic analysis

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 12.3172
Today Daily Change 0.9127
Today Daily Change % 8.00
Today daily open 11.4045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9.9936
Daily SMA50 6.8435
Daily SMA100 5.5879
Daily SMA200 5.6409
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 11.6518
Previous Daily Low 11.1169
Previous Weekly High 12.8687
Previous Weekly Low 8.2367
Previous Monthly High 12.8687
Previous Monthly Low 4.1882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11.3212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.4475
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.1303
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.8562
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.5954
Daily Pivot Point R1 11.6652
Daily Pivot Point R2 11.926
Daily Pivot Point R3 12.2001

 

 

