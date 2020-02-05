Ethereum classic trades 8.26% higher on Wednesday as crypto sentiment remains firm.

The next resistance could be at 13.400 which has been used as support in the past.

ETC/USD Weekly Chart

As Ethereum classic heads toward the psychological 13.00 level, we have to look at the higher timeframes to find out where the next resistance may be.

The weekly chart below shows that the ETC/USD price has not been at these levels since mid-2018.

Right now 12.837 is the previous wave high that needs to be taken out on the daily chart.

All of the major cryptos are pushing higher today and it seems that the sky is the limit.

On the chart below keep an eye on these levels for some guidance for where the price may stop.

Additional Levels