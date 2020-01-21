Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD on course of charting a hattrick of bullish days

- ETC/USD bulls are attempting to break back inside the $9-zone.
- The RSI indicator is hovering inside the overbought zone.
ETC/USD daily chart
ETC/USD is on course of charting a hattrick of bullish days, wherein the price of the asset went up from $8.30 to $8.85. The bulls are attempting to break back into the $9-zone. The daily chart also shows us that the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) is about to cross the SMA 200 to chart the golden cross pattern, which is a bullish sign. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two red sessions following 15 straight green sessions.
The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) was about to leave the overbought zone before the bulls regained momentum. This shows us that ETC/USD is still overpriced and may face bearish correction sooner rather than later.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trapped between strong resistance and support levels
BTC/USD faced two straight bearish days, taking it below the $9,000-level. This Monday, the price of BTC/USD fell from $8,704 to $8,624.75. Presently, the price of the asset has gone up to $8,645. The daily confluence detector shows ...
XRP/USD bulls desire to nurture an upward trend to $0.30
The Asian session is characterized by slightly bullish forces across the board on Tuesday. The majority of the digital assets, including Ripple, are recording gains between 0.3% and 4% on the day.
Monero Price Analysis: Can XMR/USD break above the flag formation?
Following three straight bearish days, the buyers have taken control of the XMR/USD market and are attempting to break above the flag formation. The price bounced off the support at the SMA 200 and ...
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD consolidates its price above the $3.50-level
EOS/USD bulls have taken control of the market for two days in a row. So far this Tuesday, the price of the asset has gone up from $3.62 to $3.65. EOS/USD is hovering above the green Ichimoku cloud ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...