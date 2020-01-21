Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD on course of charting a hattrick of bullish days

ETC/USD bulls are attempting to break back inside the $9-zone.

The RSI indicator is hovering inside the overbought zone.

ETC/USD daily chart

ETC/USD is on course of charting a hattrick of bullish days, wherein the price of the asset went up from $8.30 to $8.85. The bulls are attempting to break back into the $9-zone. The daily chart also shows us that the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 50) is about to cross the SMA 200 to chart the golden cross pattern, which is a bullish sign. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two red sessions following 15 straight green sessions.

The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) was about to leave the overbought zone before the bulls regained momentum. This shows us that ETC/USD is still overpriced and may face bearish correction sooner rather than later.

