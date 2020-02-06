  • Ethereum Classic trades 4.42% lower on Thursday after some wild price swings.
  • The price is stuck between two major levels as the bulls and bears fight it out.

ETC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Looking at the hourly price chart below its clear to see the price is stuck between two levels.

To add more confusion to the mix the 200 hourly SMA is also providing some support.

The volume on the sell-side seems much larger looking at that spike on the sell-off.

The main support area seems to be around 11.00, while resistance is at 13.00.

Prior to this consolidation bulls had been enjoying a nice trend in recent days. 

The most recent candles have been bearish but a firm break of 11.00 would be needed to confirm.

Ethereum Classic analysis

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 11.8294
Today Daily Change -0.5038
Today Daily Change % -4.08
Today daily open 12.3332
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.1892
Daily SMA50 7.0205
Daily SMA100 5.6637
Daily SMA200 5.6716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 12.6324
Previous Daily Low 11.3301
Previous Weekly High 12.8687
Previous Weekly Low 8.2367
Previous Monthly High 12.8687
Previous Monthly Low 4.1882
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.1349
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.8276
Daily Pivot Point S1 11.5647
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.7963
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.2625
Daily Pivot Point R1 12.867
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.4009
Daily Pivot Point R3 14.1693

 

 

