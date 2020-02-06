Ethereum Classic trades 4.42% lower on Thursday after some wild price swings.

The price is stuck between two major levels as the bulls and bears fight it out.

ETC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Looking at the hourly price chart below its clear to see the price is stuck between two levels.

To add more confusion to the mix the 200 hourly SMA is also providing some support.

The volume on the sell-side seems much larger looking at that spike on the sell-off.

The main support area seems to be around 11.00, while resistance is at 13.00.

Prior to this consolidation bulls had been enjoying a nice trend in recent days.

The most recent candles have been bearish but a firm break of 11.00 would be needed to confirm.

Additional Levels