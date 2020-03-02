  • Ethereum Classic trades 7.5% higher on a good Monday for cryptos.
  • The ETC/USD price found support ahead of 7.00 and is now pushing higher.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum Classic has moved a leg higher on Monday as crypto sentiment improves.

The next big hurdle is the 8.62 resistance followed by the psychological 9.00 area.

If those levels gets taken out the next milestone is 11.00.

This move has put more importance on the 7.00 level on the downside.

Looking at the volume, the peaks are still heavier on the sell-side and it would be interesting to see if that changes.

ETC/USD

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8.2435
Today Daily Change 0.4814
Today Daily Change % 6.20
Today daily open 7.7621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9.5481
Daily SMA50 9.7604
Daily SMA100 6.973
Daily SMA200 6.1733
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.9396
Previous Daily Low 7.408
Previous Weekly High 9.9912
Previous Weekly Low 7.1948
Previous Monthly High 13.1888
Previous Monthly Low 7.1948
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.7365
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.6111
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.4669
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.1717
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9353
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.9984
Daily Pivot Point R2 8.2348
Daily Pivot Point R3 8.53

 

 

