Ethereum Classic trades 7.5% higher on a good Monday for cryptos.

The ETC/USD price found support ahead of 7.00 and is now pushing higher.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum Classic has moved a leg higher on Monday as crypto sentiment improves.

The next big hurdle is the 8.62 resistance followed by the psychological 9.00 area.

If those levels gets taken out the next milestone is 11.00.

This move has put more importance on the 7.00 level on the downside.

Looking at the volume, the peaks are still heavier on the sell-side and it would be interesting to see if that changes.

Additional Levels